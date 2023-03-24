Two police officers have been found guilty of gross misconduct after having a 'sexual encounter' in a marked police car.

PC Steven Athawes and PC Dara Krolewicz were found guilty by a misconduct panel on 9 March.

Had they still been serving in the force, they would have been dismissed without notice from Devon and Cornwall Police.

Both officers will now be submitted to the College of Policing Barred list.

PC Athawes faced allegations of breaching the standards appropriate to the conduct of a police officer in respect of honesty and integrity, discreditable conduct, authority, respect and courtesy, and duties and responsibilities.

The incident dates back to 30 May 2021 when PC Athawes, who was on duty, picked up off-duty female officer PC Krolewicz without a legitimate policing reason to do so.

It's claimed that the two former cops then engaged in 'sexual encounters' in a marked police car.

The third accusation was that he told his crewmate and supervisor that he was on a medication run and would not be available for response calls while he was on duty. He wasn't doing that; instead, he was picking up PC Krolewicz.

PC Krolewicz faced allegations that she breached the standards appropriate to the conduct of a police officer in respect of discreditable conduct from May 30 to May 31, 2021.

It had been alleged that the officer had knowingly engaged in sexual encounters with PC Athawes in a marked police vehicle.

The public hearing took two days and the panel concluded that the allegations were proven, and that PCs Athawes and Krolewicz had breached the expected standards of professional behaviour.

Head of Professional Standards, Superintendent Jo Arundale, said: “On this occasion the behaviour of the officers fell below the standards expected within policing.

"Through their actions, the officers undermined the public’s trust and confidence in the police force and did not fulfil their duties and responsibilities.

“Such behaviour will not be tolerated within policing and the decision made by the panel is that, had the officers still been serving, they would have been dismissed without notice.”