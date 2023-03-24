An 11-year-old from Bristol has raised thousands by walking a five-mile trip to and from her school in Bath every day for a week.

Freya Hyslop took on the challenge to raise money for African Promise, a charity supporting children in Kenya, many of whom have to walk miles every day to attend school.

When she arrived Kingswood School this morning on the final day of the challenge, she was met by staff and pupils giving her a round of applause.

"I'm so glad that we've managed to come this far," she said.

"So many people have thought of charity events and never actually got round to doing them, so I'm so glad we've been capable of doing it."

But the weather hasn't made Freya's charity challenge easy.

"It's really hard when it rains on the way into school," she said. "Because then you're really wet the entire day and then it's a bit miserable.

"But the hardest thing is probably waking up so early."

Freya had to get up at around 5am every day to make sure she had time to make the two-hour journey to school.

Freya and her mum Sarah on their way to school Credit: Sarah Hyslop

Her mum Sarah was with her every step of the way.

She said: "I thought it might be quite hard for us to get her out of bed in the morning, but actually I think it's mostly been the other way round.

"Freya's spirit has shone through, she smiled the whole time, and I think it's been her dragging me through it, so much as it's me helping her along the way."

Sarah added: "We've loved it. I was worried she might find it too much to do a full school day and all those kilometres but she's very strong and she's very determined.

"So there was going to be no stopping her. It was just about how best we could support her."

Freya has managed to raise almost £4,000 and will be looking forward to a well-earned rest this weekend.