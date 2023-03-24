Cornwall was treated to a beautiful Northern Lights display last night.

It's the second time in a month the aurora was visible in the county.

The aurora is rarely visible as far south as Cornwall, as the Northern Lights are more likely to be seen in the polar regions.

But certain conditions increase the likelihood of seeing the Northern Lights, including a lack of light pollution.

The Met Office says: "The lights generally extend from 50 miles to as high as 400 miles above the Earth's surface.

"The best conditions to view the lights are when the sky is dark and clear of any clouds."

Credit: Kernow Weather Team

