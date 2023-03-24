UPDATE: A missing woman from Gloucester who was not seen in nearly two weeks has been found safe and well.

The daughter of a missing Gloucestershire woman has issued an emotional plea to try to get her home.

The 54-year-old left her house in Gloucester on 10 March.

She was last seen in CCTV footage leaving an address in Wheatstone Road in Tredworth on Monday 13 March.

Officers, and her family, say they are growing increasingly concerned for her welfare.

Speaking to ITV News West Country, her eldest child said: “Anybody that does know mum knows what a friendly person she is.

"She’ll speak to anybody, make friends with anybody, she’s made friends with people worldwide through Facebook.

"Even when mum’s not in contact with family, she’s in contact with friends so this is very, very out of the ordinary."

On the day she left her home, she left her pets behind. The animals are now being cared for by the RSPCA.

“My mum is a very big animal lover, she always has been, so to know that she would go with her pets not being looked after… No, that doesn’t happen with Mum," she added.

The pair had lost contact in recent years, added: “We’ve heard a lot, we’ve had people message giving us information which we’ve passed on to the police.

“They’re really trying to follow everything up and do everything they can to find Mum.

Issuing a plea to anyone who might have seen her mum, she said: “If you know anything, or have seen anything, or even heard anything just let the police know.

“Or tell us and we can forward it on to the police. We just need as much information so that we can find her. We just want her home.”

Gloucestershire Police is asking anyone with any information on her whereabouts to call 101, quoting incident 408 of 14 March and to dial 999 if she is present at the time.

You can also give information through the Missing People charity on 116 000 or you can find out more information through the charity's website www.missingpeople.org.uk