A group of campaigning mums from Swindon are celebrating after the opening of a brand new accessible playground in the town.

The facility at Coate Water Park has all of the common play area equipment, but also has a number of accessible features, including a wheelchair swing.

Anna Bird, from Mums on a Mission, said her daughter has mobility issues, but getting out and about is just as important for them as it is for any family.

She said: "Our children, just because they're disabled, people think they don't want to be out and about and doing things. Well my daughter has mobility issues and she's non-verbal, but she's very sociable.

"She needs to be outdoors and enjoying herself, she needs to get some exercise and some fresh air just like any other child."

The funding for a new play park had already been secured but the campaigners wanted to make sure the design had everyone's needs in mind, so made sure their voices were heard by the council.

Councillor Matty Courtliff, cabinet member for Culture, Heritage, Leisure on Swindon Borough Council, was pleased all their hard work had paid off.

He said: "I hope that not only Swindon families will be drawn to come here but people out of the borough will come here as well because it just offers so much.

"Seeing children of all abilities playing together in the same environment is really special."

There is more work to be done to improve accessibility at many sites across the region, but for now it's a well deserved moment of celebration for the Mums on a Mission.