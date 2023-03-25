Concern is growing for the welfare of a man in his 20s who has not been seen since he went missing in Gloucestershire on Friday (24 March).

Aiden was last seen leaving an address in Brockworth, near Gloucester, at around 1.30pm.

The 25-year-old is believed to have links to Cheltenham, but it is not known how he is travelling around.

He is said to be 6ft 3 inches tall, has pale skin, a stocky build, short black curly hair and stubble.

He also wears glasses and is thought to be likely wearing a black puffer jacket down to his knees.

Anyone who has seen Aiden or who knows where he might be is being encouraged to contact Gloucestershire Police by calling 101 and quoting incident 451 of 24 March.

