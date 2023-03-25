Plans to redesign the layout of a busy street in Bristol include a new segregated cycle lane, wider pavements and a new pedestrian crossing.

The redevelopment of Victoria Street, the main road linking the city centre to Bristol Temple Meads station has been planned to make life easier for pedestrians and cyclists.

Bristol City Council is expecting to start the work in the spring of 2024.

Victoria Street runs through Redcliffe from the Bristol Bridge, which was closed to general motor traffic in 2020.

It extends to Temple Gate, where the recent redesign of a junction took years to build.

The road has since had fewer cars lorries and vans driving down it, but cyclists still have to contend with double-decker buses and taxis on the narrow stretch.

Pedestrians also have limited pavement space.

Bristol City Council plans to reveal more details on the works in the “next couple of weeks.”

Transport bosses are hoping for the cabinet to sign off a full business case, although some questions were raised at a meeting on Wednesday 22 March.

At the growth and regeneration scrutiny commission meeting, members of the cabinet questioned why the project’s designs had not been updated since a previous consultation.

According to existing designs, a segregated cycle lane would run from Temple Meads along the western side of Victoria Street, over the Bristol Bridge, and then connect up to the existing lanes on Baldwin Street and in Castle Park.

An existing segregated bike lane was recently built along Temple Gate, but this has been closed off for half a year since the Grosvenor Hotel fire.

Pavements running along the street would be made wider, with new benches and outdoor spaces for cafes. Continuous footways would be built at the junctions with side roads like Redcliff Street and St Thomas Street. Spaces would also be included for taxi bays, electric vehicle charging stations, and disabled parking.

The cycle lane would run behind ‘floating’ bus stops, causing some concern about creating conflict between cyclists and pedestrians.

Labour Councillor Marley Bennett, representing Eastville, said: “Having navigated the [Bristol Bridge junction] daily as a cyclist and often as a pedestrian — not as a driver, because I don’t want to get charged — I can see how it’s got a lot better, especially since the closure to motor traffic.

“But I’m worried that the proposals seem to bring pedestrians and cyclists into conflict in some of the areas.”

Pete Woodhouse, transport strategy manager, replied: “It’s certainly a challenge at that location because it’s a convergence of people.

“I can reassure you that all those things will have been considered. We’re obviously keen to lock in some of the benefits from the Bristol Bridge changes.”