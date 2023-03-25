Detectives investigating a fatal car crash in Plymouth have charged a man with murder.

Officers were called to reports of a collision involving a vehicle and a pedestrian on Leigham Manor Drive, shortly before 9pm on Tuesday 21 March.

A man died at the scene and has since been identified as 42-year-old David Kelly, from Plymouth.

Luke Dann, of Beechwood Rise, Plymouth has been charged with murder yesterday evening (24 March).

The 36-year-old has been remanded in custody and is due to appear at Plymouth Magistrates’ Court today (25 March).

