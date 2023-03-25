A woman and a man have died following a head-on collision that saw two cars crash in Somerset.

Officers were called to reports of a black Vauxhall Corsa and a blue Renault Megane, travelling in the opposite direction, had crashed on the A358 near Thornfalcon, shortly before 4pm yesterday afternoon (24 March).

The occupants of the Corsa, a man and a woman travelling from Taunton, were both declared dead at the scene. Their next of kin have been informed.

A male driver of the Megane was also seriously injured and remains in hospital.

The A358 was shut for several hours but reopened overnight.

Avon and Somerset Police is now appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the collision, or who might have seen either car before the crash, to get in touch.

Anyone with relevant dashcam footage is also being asked to come forward.

The force can be contacted by calling 101 and quoting reference number 5223069144.

