Plymouth City Council bosses say they intend to press on with a £12m city centre regeneration scheme, despite a judge saying they must not cut down any more trees.

The council has come under intense scrutiny since chopping down more than 100 mature trees in Armada Way.

Friday's High Court judgement was welcomed by protesters, but the authority says its plans will still go ahead.

More than one hundred trees were felled Credit: ITV News

A spokesman said: "High Streets up and down the country are struggling. Our decision to transform Armada Way was a mandated, democratic decision, agreed by the appropriate elected members at Plymouth City Council. Our aim was to transform a tired and run down part of the city centre.

"While we acknowledge some people’s concerns about the loss of trees, others in our city are very clear they want this change.

"We will be considering the full implications of the judge’s remarks in the coming days."

The court told the council it can now begin to clear the site of the felled trees, subject to approval from specialist inspectors.

Contractors were forced to stop felling trees after an injunction was issued

The row has triggered the resignation of the city council’s Conservative leader Richard Bingley.

Mr Bingley signed an executive decision that saw 110 trees cut down in Armada Way on 14 March to make way for a £12million regeneration scheme.

Campaign group Save The Trees Of Armada Way (STrAW) has said the trees, of which 19 are still standing, should be protected due to the wildlife and biodiversity they support.

At the High Court in London on Friday (24 March), judge Sir Ross Cranston backed protesters’ bid to keep the injunction in place pending a full legal challenge over the council’s actions.

The judge said: “The injunction will continue, the remaining trees cannot be felled at least for the time being”.

In his decision, which was met by applause from protesters in the courtroom, the judge added that already toppled trees, fallen branches and stumps can be removed but only subject to an expert report.

Speaking outside the Royal Courts of Justice following the decision, campaigner Alison White said: "We are really happy with the decision today to uphold our injunction and keep the remaining trees safe from Plymouth City Council and its chainsaws."