Exeter Pride cancelled due to shortage of volunteers and rising costs

Organisers behind Exeter Pride 2023 have announced the event is being cancelled this year due to a shortage of volunteers.

In a statement released today (26 March), the Exeter Pride Trustees said the "incredibly disappointing" decision has been taken because they "haven’t been able to fill the vital co-ordinator roles necessary to organise" the event.

"We also do not have enough stewards signed up to help with the march and festival on the day," they added.

The statement said the organisers had repeatedly advertised the vacancies, but the event could not be run safely due to the lack of volunteers.

It added: "The current financial climate has also put more pressure on our costs compared to previous years, increasing running costs whilst also making it difficult to secure both grants and sponsorship."

The organisers said: "We know this is incredibly disappointing for all stakeholders, as it is for us as organisers and not a decision we've been able to make easily.

"These events and Exeter Pride 2024 will only be made possible with support from a growing team. If you think you have the skills to help make this happen please look out for more information in the coming weeks and months, especially our AGM (Annual General Meeting) later in the year."

The statement concluded by saying that they are able to "continue our work on our 15 Years of Exeter Pride: Celebrating Our LGBTQIA+ Heritage project" and that those interested in getting involved should get in touch.

This would have been the second Exeter Pride since the pandemic, with the event called off for three years due to coronavirus.

