One of Plymouth Argyle's greatest ever footballers has been given a posthumous honorary England cap.

Jack Leslie was picked for the national squad in 1925 but was dropped when selectors learned he was black.

Ahead of England's European qualifier against Ukraine at Wembley today (26 March), a special ceremony took place led by Viv Anderson, the first black man to play for England.

Jack Leslie was removed from the England squad in 1925. Credit: Plymouth Argyle

His family told ITV News the gesture is vindication for their long-running campaign.

His granddaughter, Lesley Hiscott, said: "We obviously knew granddad's story, but whenever we told people you almost saw their eyes glaze over as if this could never have happened.

"And so after nearly 100 years, Jack Leslie will be acknowledged as being a brilliant footballer who should have played for his country."

The cap was handed over by former England player Viv Anderson. Credit: Channel 4

Lesley added: "I don't think we will ever get rid of prejudice. I think there will always be people out there who will find some reason to look down on other people.

"But I think within the footballing community, things have progressed and I think black players are given an equal right to play for this country."

Campaign co-founder Matt Tiller said: "The FA acknowledged and supported the campaign from the start but we always hoped they would take that step further and recognise what happened to Jack.

"Plymouth Argyle fans saw their hero treated unjustly when he was denied his chance in 1925. We are delighted he has now been given this honour."

Who was Jack Leslie?

Jack Leslie signed for Plymouth Argyle in 1921 and scored 137 goals in 400 appearances before injury forced his retirement in 1934. Lauded as a true Argyle legend, he is now more widely known as the first black footballer to have been selected for England in 1925.

Within days, his name disappeared from the team chosen to play Ireland in October that year. Back in the 1920s and 30s, Jack Leslie was a huge hit with Plymouth fans as the team won promotion to Division Two in 1930. He then became club captain.