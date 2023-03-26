A man and a woman have required hospital treatment after being assaulted by a group of men in Bristol.

The pair were attacked following a dispute about a taxi at about 1.20am on Sunday 19 March on Gloucester Road near the junction with Zetland Road.

A 25-year-old man was left with a broken nose while a 25-year-old woman received head injuries and a concussion after being struck with a broken bottle.

Both needed treatment in hospital.

The offenders walked off in the direction of the Arches following the assault and got into another taxi, which dropped them off in the Hampton Road area of Redland.

Avon and Somerset Police is now appealing for help in identifying the offenders.

Anyone who has mobile phone or dashcam footage is being urged to call 101 and give the reference number 5223063917.

