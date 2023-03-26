A man has been arrested as part of an investigation into a 'highly concerning' shooting in Swindon.

A 23-year-old man from the Tadpole Garden Village of the town has been taken into custody today (26 March) on suspicion of inflicting grievous bodily harm with intent.

It follows a man in his 40s turning up to hospital with a gunshot wound on Thursday, with an injury medical professionals have said is potentially life-changing.

Wiltshire Police launched an investigation and were seen cordoning off parts of Sackville Close.

A police cordon was put in place on Sackville Close in Swindon Credit: ITV News West Country

Detective Chief Inspector Nick Mawson said: “This was a highly concerning incident and we are actively pursuing a number of lines of enquiry.

“We continue to urgently appeal to anyone with information about this incident, which is thought to have taken place near Sackville Close, Swindon on 23 March.”

The 23-year-old currently remains in police custody.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or who may be able to help officers with their enquiries is being urged to call 101 and quote log 54230031363.

Alternatively, information can be passed anonymously to the force via the independent charity CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111.

