Sixty thousand daffodils are in bloom at The American Museum in Bath, in a display that's described as being "unique" to the city.

The attraction, which overlooks the Limpley Stoke valley, is celebrating daffodil month. The spring flowers are scattered throughout the historic gardens and grounds, with many different varieties.

There are 18 different varieties of daffodil at The American Museum in Bath.

"We have more than sixty thousand daffodils in bloom and they bloom in succession," said Collections & Public Engagement Director, Jan English.

Jan added: "There are more than eighteen varieties and we start with the really bold beautiful yellows and now we are moving to the pastels. So there is lots to see and it is just really unique to Bath in this beautiful setting."

Staff say it is a display "unique to Bath."

The New American Garden, designed by US landscape architects Oehme, van Sweden, features 40,000 narcissus alone, creating a spectacular display.

One visitor said: "They are absolutely beautiful. I am quite overwhelmed by how many there are."

Another visitor said: "It is the first real signs of Spring coming through. It really lifts your spirits to come up to this wonderful setting. It is absolutely beautiful."