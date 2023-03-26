The Polish flag is flying in Devon in tribute to two airmen who crashed 80 years ago.

The 21st of March 2023 marked the 80th anniversary of a wartime airfield crash in Farringdon Parish, five miles from Exeter.

Polish 307 Squadron Leader Jan Michalowski and his navigator Stanislaw Szkop died as their RAF Mosquito Night-Fighter MkII was making its approach to land at its base, RAF Station Exeter.

With seconds to go to landing, engine failure caused it to crash into a field by Spain Farm, Farringdon, killing both men onboard.

At the time, very few people were aware of the crash, but over the last 80 years, members of the charity organisation 307 Squadron Project have worked to uncover the extent of what happened, why it happened and who was involved.

Squadron Leader Jan Michałowski with his dog named Barry. Credit: 307 Squadron Project

Both Jan Michalowski and Stanislaw Szkop were just 33 years old at the time of the crash. Approximately 400 people attended their funeral on the 24th March 1943 at the Higher Cemetery, Exeter.

During the Second World War, the Polish 307 Squadron was one of the longest-residing squadrons at the Exeter RAF base.

Its personnel were Polish airmen who had managed to escape from Poland during the 1939 German invasion.

Four months before the crash, Squadron Leader Jan Michałowski presented the Polish national flag to the city of Exeter as a sign of international cooperation and friendship.

80 years on from the event, Devon recognises the sacrifice of the pilots. On 24 March 2023, Jan Michalowski's grandson unveiled a memorial to the pair outside Farringdon village hall.

A Polish flag also flew over the village, extending to Exeter.

307 Squadron Mosquito Credit: 307 Squadron Project

During Friday's events, Michael Parrott of 307 Squadron project said: "It's been a very important, very moving day to remember these two Polish airmen who were thousands of miles away from home defending the South West of England.

"But it's also very moving to see the engagement, the involvement of the community of Exeter and here in Farringdon and the commemoration of keeping that memory alive and I think there's something very touching in that itself.

"As a result, we not only remember the two pilots or airmen that perished that day, but also the cause they fought for."