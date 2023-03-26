A third teenager has been charged with the murder of an 18-year-old in Swindon.

Owen Dunn died after being stabbed in Mazurek Way on 4 December 2022, just weeks before his 19th birthday.

Two teenagers have previously been charged with his murder earlier this month.

But now a third teenager has also been charged yesterday (25 March).

The 15-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has been remanded in custody and is due to appear at Swindon Magistrates’ Court tomorrow (26 March).

A woman in her 30s who was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender has been released on bail, according to Gloucestershire Police.

The force is continuing to appeal for anyone who has any information related to Dunn's death to come forward, by calling 101 and quoting crime reference number 54220127571.

Alternatively, information can be passed to the police anonymously through the independent charity CrimeStoppers, who can be contacted on 0800 555 111.

