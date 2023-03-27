A 14-year-old boy was caught driving along the M4 towing a caravan.

The teenager lied to officers who pulled him over, giving them a false name and saying he was 22.

The boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, admitted driving without a licence or insurance and obstructing police when he appeared at Swindon Magistrates Court last week.

The boy was arrested on 26 October last year when a police officer spotted him driving a Saab and towing a caravan on the M4 westbound between junction 16 and junction 17.

The vehicle had three passengers inside - none of these people had a valid UK driving licence.

Last week, the teenager, who has since turned 15 and is from County Clare in Ireland, pleaded guilty to all offences.

Due to a lack of means, no order for costs was made. He was given a four-month conditional discharge and ordered to pay a £20 surcharge.

PC Luke Hobbs said: “Not only was this boy just 14 with no driving licence, none of the three passengers inside the vehicle had a valid driving licence either.

"Their actions could have had devastating consequences on other road users and it is fortunate that no collisions occurred as a result of such stupidity.”