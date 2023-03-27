A car blocked off a busy Cornwall walking route after the driver attempted to drive down a coastal path this weekend.

The Mercedes was abandoned on the coastal path between Plaidy and East Looe Beach on the morning of Saturday 25 March.

One walker complained that their route to Looe was disrupted at 11.30am.

They said: "There was a lady reporting the car to the police this morning at about 11.30am. She was wondering how on Earth they were going to get it recovered.

"There was a temporary fence blocking the path when we walk back towards Plaidy at about 12.30pm."