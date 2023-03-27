‘New and significant’ information has led to an investigation into the brutal murder of a Bristol woman being reopened three decades later.

Carol Clark was 32 when she was killed. She had been strangled and had a broken neck when her body was found dumped in reeds and undergrowth at the side of the Gloucester and Sharpness Canal.

Carol lived in Picton Street in the Montpelier area of Bristol and was last seen getting into a car there at around 11.30pm on Friday 26 March 1993.

She was wearing a black baseball cap, brown leather jacket, blue denim mini skirt, black polo necked jumper and plain blue T-shirt.

Two days later, on Sunday 28 March 1993, a dog walker found Carol’s body close to the water at Sharpness Docks and a large-scale murder investigation was launched.

Despite extensive enquiries and reviews of the case, the murderer has remained at large.

But now Gloucestershire Constabulary say they have received information that could unlock the case and, on the anniversary of the discovery of Carol’s body, are appealing for information that will help further.

Detective Chief Inspector Wayne Usher said: “I have received new and significant information about this case and while I cannot say more at the moment without putting enquiries at risk, it is an encouraging development and one which has all my officers more determined than ever to find Carol’s murderer.

"But I still need the public’s help. Carol lived and worked in a very close-knit community and it’s likely that some people with information about what happened to her remained silent, perhaps through fear or misplaced loyalty.

"In the time that’s passed since, allegiances and loyalties will have changed though, so I’m asking those people to search their consciences once again, 30 years after her death, to look at her photo, to think about the impact this continues to have on her loved-ones, and help bring the culprit to justice.“

In a statement, Carol's family said: “We are aware that the investigation into Carol’s death is being re-opened based on new evidence and that new enquiries are being pursued. We hope that this investigation will allow us some closure.

“We are being updated by police family liaison officers, and ask for our privacy to be respected at this time."

Anyone with any information should call 101 and quote incident 264 of 27 March 2023 - or report it online.