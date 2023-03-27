A person has been arrested after a police helicopter came under a 'sustained laser strike' in Exeter.

The South West National Police Air Service announced at 11pm yesterday evening (Sunday 26th March) that someone had shone a laser at its aircraft for a period of ten minutes.

An individual was located using the aircraft camera alongside its mapping systems, and was arrested.

South West National Police Air Service warned of the dangers of pointing lasers at aircraft following the incident.

In a statement, they said: "If the laser hits our pilot in the eyes, they can become temporarily blinded and there is no one else to fly the aircraft.

"In the worst-case scenario, this may result in the aircraft crashing over a populated area.

"This offence carries up to 5 years in prison and there are people sitting in prison currently having done this.

"We have said it before and we will keep saying it - do not do this. It's stupid and dangerous."