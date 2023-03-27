A dog that was dubbed one of Britain's loneliest has finally found his forever home.

Charlie, a nine-year-old Beagle cross, spent more than 500 days at an RSPCA rescue centre in Somerset.

But following an appeal from ITV News West Country, he finally left the centre and headed home to Hampshire with his new owners on Friday 24 March.

A spokesperson from the RSPCA North Somerset said: "Our long-stay resident and part of the heart of our centre - Charlie finally left us for his new life with his lovely new mum and dad!"

His new owners said: "Charlie is settling in well and had a good journey to Hampshire, he is delightful and he spent last night on my bed!"

Charlie arrived at Brent Knoll Animal Centre in September 2021 and had not received much interest from the public but the charity was inundated with applications to adopt Charlie after ITV News West Country featured his story earlier this month.

The charity has made it known there are several other four-legged friends looking for new homes on their website.