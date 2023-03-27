A Plymouth man has appeared in court charged with murder after a car crash killed a pedestrian.

Devon and Cornwall Police officers were called to reports of the collision involving a man and a vehicle on Leigham Manor Drive near to Marsh Mills retail park at around 9pm on 21 March.

David Kelly, 42, from Plymouth, died at the scene of the crash.

Luke Dann, of Beechwood Rise, Plymouth, was charged with murder and has appeared at Plymouth Crown Court today (27 March).

The 36-year-old did not enter a plea and has been remanded in custody.

He is next due to appear in court on 24 April.