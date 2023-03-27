A Cornish man who sexually assaulted four girls over several decades has been given more than 30 years in prison.

Danny Owen, 47, of Maddever Crescent in Liskeard, was sentenced at Truro Crown Court today (27 March) after being found guilty of multiple sexual offences.

The court heard how Owen would inappropriately touch some of his victims - telling them it was normal.

His behaviour escalated to rape in some cases. He told his victims not to tell anyone what had happened.

The victims were aged between five and their early teens when the offending occurred.

The controlling and abusive behaviour was sustained over months and even years in some cases.

Owen continually denied the allegations and told officers he didn’t know why the victims would make such claims against him.

During a 17-day trial in February, the jury found Owen guilty of 24 offences against four victims. He was found not guilty of five offences against a further two people.

Owen was sentenced to a custodial sentence of 28 years with an additional six years on licence.

Investigating Officer, Detective Constable Amy Wooldridge and Former Detective Sgt Tim Wright, said: “We are delighted with the sentence passed by the court today following a four-year investigation into offences committed between 1990 and 2011.

“We hope this outcome will bring comfort and closure to the brave women who not only reported what happened to them but supported a long-running and complex investigation.

"I admire the strength of these women who stood up in court and faced him, in order to tell their stories.

“We would like to thank everyone who supported this investigation and allowed us to achieve the outcome that all those who suffered from his sexual attacks deserve.”

“We hope the outcome secured from this case serves as a reassurance to others who may have been sexually abused that we will investigate thoroughly and do everything we can to bring offenders to justice.

“We will listen, and you will be heard.”