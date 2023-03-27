Twenty sheds at an allotment in Cirencester have been broken into with a number of items being stolen.

The incident took place on Saturday morning (25 March) on Burford Road.

Police were called shortly before 9am after a report that the sheds had been broken into and items stolen.

Officers at Gloucester Constabulary believe the suspects arrived earlier that morning, forced entry to the sheds and used wheelbarrows to move the stolen goods.

Investigating officers are asking anyone who witnessed any suspicious activity in the area at the time to come forward by quoting incident 128 of 25 March using an online form.