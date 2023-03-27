Police are investigating after three men broke into a property in Weymouth.

The incident happened at around 1.25pm on Wednesday 22 March in Emmadale Close.

When the men entered the property, one of them grabbed an occupant by his T-shirt, although they were not injured.

The men then left the address and tried to force entry to a second property in the same street.

As they left the area, one of the men threw a piece of wood at a member of the public.

Police Constable Chloe Wellington, of Weymouth police, said: “An investigation is underway and I would ask anyone who witnessed the incidents to please come forward.

“I am also keen to hear from anyone who may have seen three men matching the descriptions given acting suspiciously in the area.

“Finally, if you have any home CCTV or dashcam footage to assist my enquiries, please contact Dorset Police.”

The first man is described as white, aged in his mid to late 20s, between five feet six and five feet eight inches tall and was wearing a black anorak coat with the hood up, black trousers, black sunglasses and a scarf covering his mouth and nose.

The second man is described as white, aged in his early 20s and of skinny build. He was wearing a hooded top with the hood up and the drawstring pulled tight around his face, baggy tracksuit bottoms and was possibly wearing sunglasses.

The third man is described as white and was wearing a grey hooded top with something covering his mouth and nose.