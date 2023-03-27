Two men have been left with serious injuries following a crash in Devon.

Officers from Devon and Cornwall were called to the A38 near Chudleigh on Saturday 25 March following reports a vehicle had left the carriageway at around 10.15pm.

Emergency services attended and found a Skoda Fabia in a field.

Two of the three people who had been in the vehicle, including a young boy, had to be released by the fire service.

Two men in their 20s sustained serious injuries and the boy suffered minor injuries. All three were taken to the Royal Devon and Exeter Hospital for treatment.

The A38 was closed for several hours and reopened again at around 8.15am on Sunday 26 March.

Anyone with information or dashcam footage is being asked to contact police via their website or by calling 101 quoting log 922 of 25/3/23.