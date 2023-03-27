A young child is among three passengers taken to hospital after a car crashed into a field in Devon.

The incident happened on the evening of Saturday 25 March 2023 with police, fire crews and the ambulance service called to the A38 near Chudleigh.

The car was found in a nearby field and three people were taken to the Royal Devon & Exeter Hospital for treatment.

The A38 was closed for several hours while an investigation took place.

Devon and Cornwall Police are appealing for witnesses to contact the force by calling 101 quoting log 922 250323.