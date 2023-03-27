A woman has been banned from keeping dogs after animals in her care were found living in "distressing" and "filthy" conditions filled with faeces and infected with pests.

Margaret Davies, formally of Blakeney in Gloucestershire, was sentenced at Cheltenham Magistrates Court on Monday.

She had pleaded guilty to animal cruelty, by failing to ensure the welfare of dogs in her care and causing them unnecessary suffering at a court hearing on 6 February.

A warrant was obtained by the council who visited Davies' home address on 1 July 2021, where they found animals living in "distressing conditions".

The animals were found living in "distressing" conditions. Credit: Forest of Dean District Council

A number of dogs were found in "dark, filthy and pest-infected conditions", covered in faeces and with limited drinking water, the court heard.

Around 30 dogs were removed from her care, including 27 from the property, which included two litters of puppies.

Two of the puppies from the litters died after they were taken to the vets.

The rescued dogs all went on to be fostered by local volunteers and the Forest of Dean Dog Rescue based in the Forest of Dean.

They've since been re-homed by the charity and the council.

Davies received a 36-week sentence suspended for 18 months and has to obey a curfew between 7pm and 6am, while wearing an electronic tag for the next 12 weeks.

The dogs were found in barns which were filling up with faeces. Credit: Forest of Dean District Council

She was also given a disqualification from keeping dogs indefinitely and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £156.

Community Safety Lead at Forest of Dean District Council, Damion Collins said: "No animal should have to suffer.

"Whoever is looking after an animal has the responsibility to ensure the animal is protected, kept free from pain and nurtured in a safe environment."

Police Constable McDay of Gloucestershire Police said: "This has been a great example of how our two agencies can work together to address concerns raised about animal welfare.

"Gloucestershire Constabulary takes this issue seriously and we have a proactive approach to dealing with any crimes against animals.

"I would urge anyone with concerns to continue to report them so they can be fully investigated."

