Two men were arrested after a fire at a suspected cannabis farm in Gloucestershire.

The blaze broke out on Sunday 26 March at a building in Cerney Wick, and Gloucestershire Police attended the scene at around 11.05pm.

They said the fire was not being treated as suspicious, adding that "a number of cannabis plants were discovered" while they were at the location.

A spokesman said: "Two men, aged 42 and 45, were arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the production of a Class B drug.

"One of the men was issued with a conditional caution to attend a drugs dependency course and the other was released with no further action."