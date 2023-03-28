An 11-year-old boy has been taken to hospital with serious leg injuries after being hit by a motorbike in Gloucester.

Police and the ambulance service were called after reports of a collision involving a pedestrian and a motorcyclist near Midland Road and Falkner Street at around 3:20pm on Monday 27 March.

Police say the motorcyclist then put the boy on his motorcycle without a helmet and drove him towards Brunswick Road.

Emergency services attended and an 11-year-old boy was taken to Gloucestershire Royal Hospital with serious leg injuries, where he remains.

Gloucestershire Police are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage following the incident.

The force said: "The motorbike is described as a blue Yamaha with the registration beginning RE71.

"The motorcyclist is believed to have been driving in a group with other motorcyclists.

"Officers investigating the collision are keen to hear from anyone who witnessed the collision and anyone who may have relevant CCTV or dashcam footage.

"Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 and quote incident 291 of 27 March."