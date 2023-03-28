A man who broke into a Wiltshire café and stole their charity tin has been jailed for nine months.

Dean Cochrane, 42, of Timbrell Street, Trowbridge, broke into Sarah-Jayne’s Café in Chippenham at approximately 1.30am on 11 February.

Cochrane used two rocks to smash the front door of the café before making off with its charity tin.

It is not known how much money was inside.

Sgt Jamie Ball said: “Cochrane’s actions devastated the café owners who were left picking up the pieces following his selfish actions.

"The charity tin stolen was collecting money for a cancer charity and the RSPCA – extremely important charities which the public had donated to in good faith.

“Behaviour of this nature will not be tolerated and our officers will leave no stone unturned in investigating and identifying offenders, ensuring they are put before the courts and sentenced for their actions.

"The owners of Sarah-Jayne’s pride themselves on providing somewhere for the community to socialise and enjoy and I know they were extremely upset that somebody would target a local business in this way.”

Cochrane appeared in court on Friday 24 March and pleaded guilty to burglary.

He was given a nine-month custodial sentence and ordered to pay £750 compensation, £85 Crown Prosecution Service costs and a £187 collection order was made.