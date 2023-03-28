A motorcycle shop in Gloucestershire will close its doors after 63 years being run by the same family.

Peter Hammond Motorcycles in Cirencester was founded by Peter and his wife Betty in 1959 until they retired.

The couple's children Trish and Dave - who then took over the shop - are now looking to retire themselves.

"I think it's just the right time," Trish told ITV News West Country.

The bike shop has become a popular with customers since its opening in 1959.

"We've had a lot of success over the years and I'm just getting old. I really want to take a step back," she said.

"This decision has not been an easy one to make and is driven purely by genuine reasons and the fact that none of us are getting any younger," the couple said on the shop's website.

"We would like to say a huge heartfelt ‘thank you’ to all our customers both past and present.

"Your support and that of our wonderful staff has enabled our family business to flourish over the years.

"We are very proud of the service delivered in that time and have so much to look back on with great affection.

"We would love to see as many of you as possible over the next few weeks to share memories (and photos) to help celebrate “The End of an Era”.

The owners say they hope that the shop might be resurrected with new owners on a crowdfunding basis soon.

"We are looking to invest ourselves and be involved in the early stages of the new venture," they said.

"The intention is to find a new location close to or within Cirencester suitable for a modern-day ‘Bike Shop’, ideas and visions will be outlined in an announcement to follow soon."

The doors of the popular shop will close for the final time to customers on 31 March.