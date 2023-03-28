Play Brightcove video

Watch Duncan Ferguson's interview here.

Forest Green Rovers manager Duncan Ferguson praised his side's performance and said that the club's first win under him is a 'big step'.

His team had not won in his first nine matches in charge and welcomed title-chasing Sheffield Wednesday to the New Lawn on Sunday.

Despite their opponents superior league position and form, Rovers were able to cause a huge 1-0 upset, blowing the title race wide open and keeping their slim hopes of League One survival alive.

For the man in charge it has been a long-time coming. He took over in late January, replacing outgoing manager Ian Birchnall, but he was yet to win a match.

"Absolutely delighted to finally get that win," he said.

"We have been so close to that win on so many occasions so to finally get it is massive for us. We got over the line and so we are all really happy.

"It was very special, it was a big game and it was live on TV and didn't the team respond well to it."

Despite the tough run he has had since his arrival, Ferguson says that he has really enjoyed the challenge.

He said: "Believe it or not I have really enjoyed it. I have really liked the coaching and being on the grass, working with the lads.

"Of course we have a good result now and we can move on now."

Ferguson has also been immensely popular since he took over the reins at the New Lawn.

After the victory on Sunday he was seen lifting a young fan up, letting him join in celebrations with himself and the players.

"It was really special the fans have been so great for us," he said.

"The young fan sits next to the dug out every single game and he is always so positive. He gave me a lift before the match and told me 'we are going to win today' and it was inspiring."

The club are still in a precarious position cut adrift at the bottom of league one but the man in charge say they are trying to win the very next match.

"It is a bit of a cliche but the position we are in we are just looking to win the next match," he said.

"Let us get a result and then beyond that is beyond."