A man is due to appear in court after an 11-year-old boy was seriously injured in a crash in Gloucester.

The incident happened near Midland Road and Falkner Street on Monday 27 March and involved a child pedestrian and a motorcyclist.

Claude Bond, 28 and of Falkner Street in Gloucester, has been charged with causing serious injury by careless/inconsiderate driving, driving a motor vehicle dangerously, using a motor vehicle on a road without third-party insurance and driving a motor vehicle otherwise than in accordance with a licence.

He has been released on bail to appear at Cheltenham Magistrates' Court on Tuesday 11 April.