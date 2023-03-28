A murder investigation has been launched after a woman in her 80s died in a village near Bridgwater.

Police were called to a house in Broomfield just before 6pm on Monday 27 March to reports of a burglary.

Officers attended the property and found a woman badly injured. She died at the scene.

A man in his 30s was arrested at around 8.40pm after a search involving Avon and Somerset Police and the National Police Air Service and dog unit.

The suspect remains in police custody.

Neighbourhood Chief Inspector Justin French said: “A cordon is in place while enquiries are carried out and there will be increased police activity in the area while a full and thorough investigation is carried out by our Major Crimes Investigations Team.

“We understand that events like this, while rare, may cause alarm and distress in the community.

"We would encourage anyone with any concerns to speak to our officers, who will be out on high-visibility patrols of the area, with any concerns and questions they may have.

“Alternatively, you can contact your local Neighbourhood Policing Team.

"If you have any information which could aid our investigation, and have yet to speak to officers, please call 101 and quote reference 5223071427 to the call handler."