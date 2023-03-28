Police are searching for two children who have gone missing from Dorset.

James Lea, who is 12 years old, and Sami-Rose Souch, age 11, were reported missing at about 5.35pm on Monday 27 March 2023.

They had last been seen at 3.15pm near Gillingham School.

Dorset Police are appealing for the public's help in locating the pair.

Inspector Tracy Santoni of Dorset Police, said: “We believe both children are together and may have travelled on a train to Yeovil and then to London.

“Due to their young age, we need to find them urgently and ensure their safety and wellbeing.

“If anyone has some information that could assist us further, please contact us as soon as possible.”

James is described as five foot nine inches tall and with blond hair – shaved at sides and curly on top. He is wearing school uniform.

Sami-Rose is five foot five, of slim build and has shoulder-length brown hair. She is wearing black skinny jeans, a black Nike Puffer-style coat and black trainers.

Anyone with information or knowledge as to the missing children’s whereabouts is asked to contact Dorset Police at www.dorset.police.uk/contact or by calling 101, quoting incident number 26:509.