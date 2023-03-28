A group of schools in Taunton will be removing Ofsted branding and any reference to inspections from all future communications following the death of the Caversham Primary School headteacher.

Ruth Perry took her own life in January while waiting for an Ofsted report which downgraded her school to the lowest possible rating, her family said.

Richard Huish Trust runs six schools and a sixth-form college in Taunton - spanning early years, primary, secondary and further education. They are: Richard Huish College, Lyngford Park, North Town, West Buckland, The Taunton Academy, Nerrols and North Curry schools.

Its CEO John Abbott has called for a “root and branch review” and reform of Ofsted to address the “damaging impact on the wellbeing” of those working in nurseries, schools and colleges.

Mr Abbott said: “Like many others across the education sector, the recent events and circumstances surrounding the Ofsted inspection of Caversham Primary School has prompted us to consider again our concerns about the impact, pressure and stress that the current inspection regime places on all staff.

"We have raised these serious concerns on numerous occasions through the official and formal communication channels, and whilst they have been acknowledged there is no evidence of any systematic change in practice, methodology or culture.

"We no longer wish to provide publicity for Ofsted outcomes and do not wish to be complicit in potentially further increasing the negative impact on our colleagues.

“We will continue to comply with all the statutory and legal requirements associated with Ofsted and the inspection process, and of course will be always professional with colleagues from and representatives of the inspectorate.

"We will also continue to provide private and supportive safe spaces for all Huish staff who may wish to discuss the impact that Ofsted has or is having on them, and how we might best support them."

