Police are searching for two 12-year-old girls who are missing from their homes in Salisbury.

Kyra and Gracie were last seen together at around 3pm on Monday 27 March in Braemore Road in Downton.

Officers are asking for the public's help finding the two young girls - by calling 101 or 999 if there is an emergency.

A spokesperson from Wiltshire Police said: "Gracie was believed to be wearing a black jacket, black leggings and Nike trainers.

"Kyra is believed to be wearing school uniform with a white puffa coat. She has blonde hair which is believed to be in bunches.

"Enquiries are currently ongoing to locate the two girls and we would urge anyone with information regarding their whereabouts to contact police immediately.

"We’d also appeal to Kyra and Gracie directly – if you read this, please know that you are not in trouble, however, your family, friends and police are worried about you.

"Please get in touch with your family as soon as possible or come to a police station."