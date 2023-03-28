A swim course in Bristol's harbour is being trialled ahead of an open water swimming pilot which starts next month.

Swimmers can pay £7 to take a dip in the harbour every weekend for five weeks from 28 April.

Bristol City Council says depending on its success it could be turned into a more permanent fixture.

Up to 80 people will be allowed to swim in each one-hour session, which will have to be booked in advance online.

Two swimmers who were enjoying the water on 28 March, before the pilot, described the experience of swimming in the harbour as "refreshing".

Karen and Dave said they've enjoyed taking part in the trial.

"It's an honour to be able to swim with the backdrop here. I feel like I'm in Copenhagen", Karen Quartermain told ITV News West Country.

"This is stunning and a great privilege - this is great to trial this today. The water tastes surprisingly lovely too", Dave Quartermain added.

There have been safety concerns raised over water quality in the area, however Bristol City Council says it's taken this into account and has chosen the safest spots for swimming and will regularly test the water.

Others have questioned the price of the swimming experience, which is £7. However the council says the charge is necessary.

Councillor Ellie King, leading the scheme, said: "We've done everything we can to keep it as low as possible, but that money is paying for your lifeguards and access-pontoon and safety facilities and possibly lockers.

"It's important to have those things in place."

Bristol Mayor Marvin Rees said: “To make sure we can offer an area that is safe to swim there must be measures in place to ensure the health and safety of all harbour users.

"This means having an area of our harbour cordoned off to create a course specifically for swimming which can be safely accessed.

"There will be lifeguards and safety boats to help keep people using the swimming facility safe.

"Otherwise, it remains unsafe to swim in the harbour or other waterways in Bristol, as we continue to highlight through safety campaigns and signage around the docks.”