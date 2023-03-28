Two men who were arrested during a protest outside a hotel being used to house asylum seekers in Newquay have been released without charge.

The protest was held on Sunday 26 March outside the Beresford Hotel in the city.

It was the second demonstration to be held there this year after a group of asylum seekers were temporarily placed there by the government in November.

Violence reportedly broke out outside the hotel at around 1pm between the two groups - one which was opposing the use of the hotel to house those seeking asylum and the other group which was made up of counter-protestors.

There were said to be around 20 protesters opposing the hotel's use for asylum seekers and 150 people who came out in support of the people living there.

Two men from Bristol - one in his 20s and one in his 40s - were arrested on suspicion of assault during the protest. Both have been released without charge.

As well as the arrests, two people were issued with Section 35 dispersal notices.

Devon and Cornwall Police said the vast majority of protestors and counter-protestors were peaceful and thanked them for their cooperation.

Conservative MP for St Austell and Newquay Steve Double has previously said he intended for the hotel to be returned for tourism use before the summer season.

