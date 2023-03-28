A monkey from a vulnerable species has been born at Newquay Zoo.

The baby white-throated capuchin monkey was born overnight on 6-7 March and the arrival has "delighted" keepers.

The species, native to Central and South America, is classed as vulnerable in the wild due to hunting and habitat loss.

But there is already a family of the species at the zoo - including mum Irazu, dad Zaito and their offspring Baru and Diego, who were born in 2019 and 2021.

Keeper team leader Dave Rich said: “Coming into work to a new-born capuchin was certainly an exciting time for all of us.

"Irazu is an experienced mum, and she and baby are doing well already. The baby will spend all of its time on mum for the next few months, and then once it starts exploring on its own we’ll be able to find out its sex and name it.”