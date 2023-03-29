A woman recovering from cancer, living in a "rat infested" flat in Bristol, has been told by her doctors that staying at the council property is "detrimental to her health".

Keely Cummings moved into the two bedroom home with her 11 year-old son more than two years ago.

She says she soon spotted signs of rats and now sleeps in the lounge to avoid their noise and smell.

Ms Cummings said: "I don't want to be here anymore.

"What was the point of me getting through all my cancer treatment to then move here and have to go through all of this - living with rats in my walls."

Bristol City Council say their pest control found no evidence of rats, but they have offered to re-inspect the property.

However, Ms Cummings also payed privately for pest control, who found proof of rodents and installed drainage blockers and left bait.

Ms Cummings' GP has also written to the council advising them to find alternative accommodation for her.

In a letter they said: "Ms Cummings is suffering significant distress from a rat infestation at her council property.

"There is evidence of a new skin rash which has developed since she has moved into the flat.

"I feel this situation for someone in recovery from cancer is unacceptable and request that support be provided to Miss Cummings to find alternative accommodation."

In a statement Bristol City Council said:

"After works were carried out at this property, an inspection at the end of last month found that no outstanding repairs were needed.

"Pest Control have found no evidence of rats, but we are happy to arrange for housing officers and pest control to visit the property again."