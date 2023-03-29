A road in Swindon was blocked after an uninsured learner driver flipped a car onto its roof while they were driving alone.

Police attended the single-vehicle collision on Thamesdown Drive shortly after 8:45pm on 28 March.

When the officers arrived they found the vehicle upside down, blocking the road.

The car was being driven by an unaccompanied driver who only held a provisional licence. Police say they don't believe they sustained any injuries following the crash.

Wiltshire Police shared a picture of the vehicle on its roof with a smashed windscreen.

Referring to the driver as a 'wannabe stuntman', police confirmed they had been reported for careless driving, driving otherwise in accordance with a licence and driving with no insurance.

The statement on the incident said: "SRSU team attended a single vehicle RTC on Thamesdown Drive in Swindon last night. Driver on a Provisional Licence, unsupervised, no insurance!

"Reported for all offences. Thankfully no one else involved with this wannabe stuntman."