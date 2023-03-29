Learner driver flips uninsured car onto roof while driving alone in Swindon
A road in Swindon was blocked after an uninsured learner driver flipped a car onto its roof while they were driving alone.
Police attended the single-vehicle collision on Thamesdown Drive shortly after 8:45pm on 28 March.
When the officers arrived they found the vehicle upside down, blocking the road.
The car was being driven by an unaccompanied driver who only held a provisional licence. Police say they don't believe they sustained any injuries following the crash.
Wiltshire Police shared a picture of the vehicle on its roof with a smashed windscreen.
Referring to the driver as a 'wannabe stuntman', police confirmed they had been reported for careless driving, driving otherwise in accordance with a licence and driving with no insurance.
The statement on the incident said: "SRSU team attended a single vehicle RTC on Thamesdown Drive in Swindon last night. Driver on a Provisional Licence, unsupervised, no insurance!
"Reported for all offences. Thankfully no one else involved with this wannabe stuntman."