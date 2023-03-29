Man ran off after stealing e-cigarettes from Bristol newsagents

Police would like to speak to the man pictured in connection with the theft Credit: Avon and Somerset Police

Police are investigating after a 'quantity of e-cigarette products' were stolen from a shop in Bristol.

Avon and Somerset Police officers say the theft happened after a man entered a newsagent in Wellington Hill West in the Henleaze area of Bristol at around 9pm on Sunday 12 March.

The force has released a photograph of a man who they believe can assist their ongoing enquiries.

The force said: "He is described as a white male, dressed in all black and a black baseball cap.

"He is believed to be at least 6ft tall, slim, clean shaven and approximately 30 to 40 years of age.

"Anyone who recognises the man, or has other information that could help our investigation, is asked to call 101 and quote reference number 5223058782."