A murder investigation is underway after a woman in her 60s died in St Austell.

Devon and Cornwall Police officers were called to an address on the B3374 in Penwithick on 28 March, at around 7pm, where they found a woman unresponsive and with serious facial injuries.

The woman died a short while later at the scene. Officers are trying to trace her next of kin.

A 36-year-old man, of no fixed address, has been arrested on suspicion of murder and is in police custody. It is believed he was known to the victim.

A police cordon is in place and officers remain at the scene.

Any witnesses to the incident or anyone with information is asked to contact people online or by calling 101, quoting reference 50230071839.