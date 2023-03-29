A singer-songwriter from Wiltshire got the surprise of his life when he was invited on stage by Ed Sheeran at one of his concerts.

Luke Gittins from Chippenham was in the front row at the O2 Arena when the international star recognised him as someone who covered his songs on a YouTube channel.

While on stage Ed said: "There's a guy who's front row here called Luke who covers my songs and I see him on YouTube all the time and I saw you today man.

"Do you want to come up and sing The A Team?

"Everyone say hi to Luke."

When he got on stage he and the superstar played one of his first hits 'The A Team' on acoustic guitars.

Play Brightcove video

Watch the moment Luke is asked on stage by Ed Sheeran. Video credit: Liam Pethick/Mushroom Creative

He described it as the "most incredible experience" and said if he had known beforehand he doesn't know if he could have done it.

"I'm obviously going to say yes and then when I was walking up I was like, well I'm obviously going to sing", he said.

"I was like just be in the moment, think of friends, family, people that have supported me and just play for them, that's what I thought."

Luke has been posted covers for the past few years and also teaches. music.

Luke records his covers for his Youtube channel every Friday, a day which coincided with the concert.

He was recording one video while he was in the queue for the concern, with his friend playing on the drums next to him. Luke believes this may have been the video Ed saw, before inviting him up on stage.

He said Ed has always been an inspiration to him: "He is the reason that I pick up a guitar, that I can now teach guitar, he's the reason that I have got my life the way it is", he said.

Play Brightcove video