The owners of the industrial and business park that houses the Amazon warehouse in Swindon want to expand the site.

Tritax Symmetry Limited, which owns and runs Symmetry Park south of the A420 near the White Hart roundabout, has submitted an exploratory planning application.

The proposals are for an area in the corner of land formed by the main A420 and Laines Way.

The building, which would be much smaller than the Amazon site, would be used for offices, research and development, light and/or general industry, or storage and distribution.

The new building would be just north of the Laines Way roundabout

There are few details submitted as part of the application, which reads: “This is an outline planning application to establish the principle of the use of the site for employment use.

“The proposal will potentially increase employees on site. It will potentially need to operate 24 hours per day.”

One objection has so far been lodged by Ramblers Swindon & North East Wiltshire Ramblers: “Few details of the proposed development have been provided, but the red line boundary shows that it would obstruct part of footpath South Marston 5.

“No information has been given as to how the applicant intends to deal with the footpath to avoid the obstruction.”

