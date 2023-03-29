Bristol Harbour Festival has announced it will be returning to the city this summer.

Organisers say this year's festival will see 'newly imagined entertainment zones', a circus playground and 'an inclusive water programme' that celebrates the city’s harbour.

The free event, which attracts more than 250,000 visitors, will run between 14 and 16 July.

The festival will also feature local talent music acts, cardboard boat races and jetpack stunts.

Making the announcement on 29 March, organisers said: "With five areas filled with music and entertainment, Bristol Harbour Festival fans can look forward to five performance platforms, bringing beats, boats and backflips to the summer extravaganza."

People enjoying Bristol Harbour Festival in previous years

Marvin Rees, Mayor of Bristol, said: “Bristol’s Harbour Festival is a big part of our city’s calendar, and an incredible platform for aspiring artists and local talent to perform in front of huge audiences.

"The Harbour Festival is an event for all communities and is an opportunity to showcase the diverse Bristol we’re proud to call home.

"We look forward to celebrating together and bringing another brilliant free-festival to Bristol this Summer.”

Cirque Bijou will return to the festival, with entertainment and pop-up performances on College Green.

The festival also wants any performers who want a spot at the event to get in touch - the applications are open for anyone.

Applications for boat owners and visiting vessels who wish to attend this year’s festival can apply from the 17 April 2023 on the Sail Bristol app.

Organisers say allocations will be made on a first come first serve basis and more information can be found on the Harbour Festival website.