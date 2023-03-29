A partial closure order has been granted for a property in Bristol after reports of loud noise and drug use.

A warrant was carried out in January, at an address in the Gorse Hill area of Speedwell following a series of complaints from neighbours.

Since, Avon and Somerset Police say they have worked with Bristol City Council to try to alleviate the issues.

The tenant was offered an antisocial behaviour contract, which is a voluntary written agreement to put an end to the problems but the issues continued.

An application was agreed at Bristol Magistrates Court on Wednesday 22 March for a three-month partial closure order, meaning only the tenant is allowed to enter the property.

Breaching this requirement would be a criminal offence.

Police have said the order will 'help protect people in Speedwell from antisocial behaviour'.

Acting Inspector Serena Serjeant added: “We take antisocial behaviour seriously and are thankful for the support of residents and partner agencies who have helped achieve this result.

“It is not right for anybody to feel scared by what is happening on their doorstep.

"We’d urge anyone who is experiencing antisocial behaviour in their neighbourhood to report it to the police.”

"Antisocial behaviour can be reported on 101 or via our website, although if a crime is in progress then people should call 999."